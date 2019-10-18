BTS honor their fans with new version of “Make It Right”: Stream

BTS

With the end of their concert hiatus on the horizon, BTS are back today with a new version of “Make It Right”, and it’s dedicated to their loyal ARMY.

“Make It Right” originally appeared on the K-pop outfit’s Map of the Soul: Persona project from earlier this year and featured co-writing contributions from Ed Sheeran. This reworked update, meanwhile, brings pop singer and Troye Sivan associate LAUV into the fold. It also comes paired with a cute video of BTS interacting with fans.



BTS are officially ending their “extended hiatus” with Love Yourself: Speak Yourself [The Final], a concert film that hits US theaters on October 27th. In recent months, the K-pop phenoms have let loose a mobile video game (and its guest-heavy soundtrack) and other concert visuals like BTS World Tour ‘Love Yourself’ New York, BTS World Tour ‘Love Yourself’ Europe, and Bring the Soul: The Movie. Their jam-packed release schedule is perhaps in preparation for their possible enrollment in South Korea’s compulsory military program.

Check out the LAUV-assisted “Make It Right” below.