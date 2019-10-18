Menu
BTS honor their fans with new version of “Make It Right”: Stream

Featuring guest vocals from pop singer and Troye Sivan associate LAUV

October 18, 2019
stream BTS make it right lauv new version
BTS

With the end of their concert hiatus on the horizon, BTS are back today with a new version of “Make It Right”, and it’s dedicated to their loyal ARMY.

“Make It Right” originally appeared on the K-pop outfit’s Map of the Soul: Persona project from earlier this year and featured co-writing contributions from Ed Sheeran. This reworked update, meanwhile, brings pop singer and Troye Sivan associate LAUV into the fold. It also comes paired with a cute video of BTS interacting with fans.

(Read: 10 K-pop Idol Groups That Will Make You Swoon)

BTS are officially ending their “extended hiatus” with Love Yourself: Speak Yourself [The Final], a concert film that hits US theaters on October 27th. In recent months, the K-pop phenoms have let loose a mobile video game (and its guest-heavy soundtrack) and other concert visuals like BTS World Tour ‘Love Yourself’ New YorkBTS World Tour ‘Love Yourself’ Europeand Bring the Soul: The Movie. Their jam-packed release schedule is perhaps in preparation for their possible enrollment in South Korea’s compulsory military program.

Check out the LAUV-assisted “Make It Right” below.

