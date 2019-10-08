Cigarettes After Sex are “Falling in Love” on new single: Stream

Cigarettes After Sex, photo by Ebru Yildiz

Impresarios of intimacy Cigarettes After Sex have unveiled a new song called “Falling in Love”. This is the second single from Cry, the dream poppers’ upcoming sophomore album, and comes on the heels of first single, “Heavenly”.

For the follow-up to the band’s 2017 self-titled debut, Cigarettes After Sex recorded on the Spanish island of Mallorca. But frontman Greg Gonzalez had trouble finishing the song that became “Falling in Love”. According to a press statement, Gonzalez arrived at the island with ideas for chords and a melody, but he left Spain with the song still unfinished. It took two more years — and a bit of real-life romance — for Gonzalez to find the lyrics.



“I think there’s something cosmic about this one,” Gonzalez remarked. “I wrote the music before our relationship started. I wasn’t in love at all then, I was just writing about love and what it’d be like to be in love again. Two years later I actually fell in love again, and that’s what it took to finish the song.”

Stream “Falling in Love” below, and look out for Cry on October 25th via Partisan Records.

Cigarettes After Sex are currently on a sweeping North American tour with European dates to follow. Snag those tickets here.