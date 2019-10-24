Coldplay premiere new songs “Orphans” and “Arabesque”: Stream

Coldplay, photo by Tim Saccenti

Earlier this week, Coldplay announced their highly anticipated new album, Everyday Life, by sending typed, hand-signed notes to fans around the world. The British outfit has now confirmed the double album’s artwork and 16-song tracklist, plus they’ve revealed two early singles: “Orphans” and “Arabesque”.

Premiered by BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac, both tracks echo the record’s larger themes of humanity and empathy. “[The album] is our reaction to the perceived negativity that’s everywhere,” frontman Chris Martin explained. “And there is a lot of trouble, but there’s also so much positivity and so much great life happening. So in a way, it’s just trying to make sense of things, saying what we feel and what we see.”



Martin elaborated on how Everyday Life was inspired by current events,

“Some of it’s very personal, about real things in my life, and some of it’s about things that I see or we see, and some of it’s about trying to empathise about what other people are going through.”

“It seems to me that one of things that might help people have a better time is to put themselves in other people’s shoes, whether that’s these kids who have to leave Syria, or who grew up in Baltimore, or whatever it might be. Rather than judging from afar, maybe to think ‘I wonder what it’s like to be there.’”

Both tracks were produced by The Dream Team, and “Arabesque” features additional contributions from Stromae and Femi Kuti. Stream them below.

Everyday Life is due out November 22nd. A special vinyl version of the album will be released through Jack White’s Third Man Records. The artwork is based around a 1919 photo of guitarist Jonny Buckland’s great-grandfather’s band, according to a press release.

In support, Coldplay will appear on Saturday Night Live’s November 2nd episode.

The new album marks Coldplay’s first full-length since 2015’s A Head Full of Dreams. In the years since then, they’ve released a pair of EPs, 2017’s Kaleidoscope and 2018’s Global Citizen – EP 1, as well the Live in Buenos Aires live album and concert film.

Everyday Life Artwork:

Everyday Life Tracklist:

Sunrise

01. Sunrise

02. Church

03. Trouble In Town

04. BrokEn

05. Daddy

06. WOTW / POTP

07. Arabesque

08. When I Need A Friend

Sunset

01. Guns

02. Orphans

03. Èkó

04. Cry Cry Cry

05. Old Friends

06. بنی آدم

07. Champion Of The World

08. Everyday Life