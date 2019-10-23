Courtney Barnett covers Loose Tooth’s “Keep On”: Stream

Through her own Milk! Records, Courtney Barnett has released a majority of her records, including last year’s Tell Me How You Really Feel. Now, the Aussie-based label is putting out Milk on Milk, a new compilation album which tasks its artists to cover one another.

Due out November 15th, the collection consists of nine tracks, and one of those is Barnett’s take on the 2018 Loose Tooth single “Keep On”. Barnett’s rendition has a ramshackle yet warm quality to it, not unlike her own original material.



“We took Loose Tooth on tour around Europe in Mid-2018 and every night I sat in my hotel room teaching myself how to play ‘Keep On’,” Barnett remarked in a statement. “This was before their album had come out but the song already felt like an old classic to me.

“I sat in bed with my guitar every night n I had to slow the song down and pull it apart a little bit n in that process it gained a certain weight where I heard the words differently,” she added. “The chorus became a mantra and shook me up a bit.”

Hear Barnett’s cover below, followed by Loose Tooth’s original version. The new compilation comes ahead of Barnett’s first-ever US solo tour, scheduled for 2020. Grab your tickets here.

Milk on Milk Artwork:

Milk on Milk Tracklist:

01. Tiny Ruins – “Tell Her She’s Dreamin’” (jade imagine cover)

02. Courtney Barnett – “Keep On” (Loose Tooth cover)

03. Hachiku – “Body Language” (The Finks cover)

04. Jen Cloher – “The Body Appears” (Evelyn Ida Morris cover)

05. The Finks – “DOG FM” (East Brunswick All Girls Choir cover)

06. Jade Imagine – “Dream Wave” (Tiny Ruins cover)

07. Evelyn Ida Morris – “Nameless, Faceless” (Courtney Barnett cover)

08. East Brunswick All Girls Choir – “Polar Bears” (Hachiku cover)

09. Loose Tooth – “Name in Lights” (Jen Cloher cover)