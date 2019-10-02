Danny Brown and Run the Jewels team up on new song “3 Tearz”: Stream

Danny Brown and Run the Jewels, photos by Ben Kaye

Danny Brown is just days away from the release of uknowhatimsayin¿, his first album in three years. Executive produced by Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest, the project being previewed tonight with a single called “3 Tearz”.

This swaggering cut boasts guest bars from Run the Jewels and additional production from JPEGMAFIA. During his turn at the mic, RTJ’s pro-Bernie rapper Killer Mike says, “I don’t give a fuck ’bout Trump.” Stream “3 Tearz” below.



(Read: The Top 20 Hip-Hop Solo Albums)

“3 Tearz” follows last month’s teaser tracks “Best Life” and “Dirty Laundry”. Brown and RTJ previously joined forces on “Hey Kids (Bumaye)”, a selection off 2016’s RTJ3 album.

uknowhatimsayin¿ officially hits shelves Friday, October 4th, and also features contributions from Blood Orange, Flying Lotus, and Paul White. Later this month, Brown will embark on a North American headlining tour in support of the LP. Grab tickets here.