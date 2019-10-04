Danny Brown drops star-studded new album uknowhatimsayin¿: Stream

Danny Brown, photo by Tom Keelan

Danny Brown has let loose his new album, uknowhatimsayin¿, and it’s streaming in full below.

Today’s effort is the Detroit rapper’s fifth to date and follows Atrocity Exhibition from 2016. Out via Warp Records, the effort features executive production from Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest, marking the first time the veteran rapper has served in such a role since Mobb Deep’s 1995 album The Infamous.



(Read: The Top 20 Hip-Hop Solo Albums)

“There was no room for error. Q-Tip wanted me to go back to that ‘Greatest Rapper Ever’ era,” Brown said of his studio time spent with the ATCQ member. “I almost had to relearn how to rap again — an ego death type thing. He gave me this whole new outlook on music. I can’t go back to how I was before.”

“Dirty Laundry” and “Best Life” were among the early singles off uknowhatimsayin¿, as well as “3 Tearz”, which boasts guest bars from Run the Jewels and additional production from JPEGMAFIA. Other notable contributors to the album include Blood Orange, Flying Lotus, Paul White, Standing on the Corner, and Obongjayar.

Brown has lined up a North American headlining tour this season to support the new LP. You can purchase concert tickets here.

uknowhatimsayin¿ Artwork:

uknowhatimsayin¿ Tracklist:

01. Change Up

02. Theme Song

03. Dirty Laundry

04. 3 Tearz (feat. Run The Jewels)

05. Belly of the Beast (feat. Obongjayar)

06. Savage Nomad

07. Best Life

08. uknowhatimsayin¿

09. Negro Spiritual (feat. JPEGMAFIA)

10. Shine (feat. Blood Orange)

11. Combat