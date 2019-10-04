Gesaffelstein drops surprise EP, NOVO SONIC SYSTEM: Stream

Gesaffelstein

Gesaffelstein has released a surprise EP called NOVO SONIC SYSTEM. It’s streaming below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Today’s new collection spans six tracks, including titles such as “Orck”, “Dance X”, and “Doom”. The project follows the French producer’s Hyperion album, which dropped just six months ago and featured guests in The Weeknd, Pharrell Williams, and HAIM.



NOVO SONIC SYSTEM comes ahead of Gesaffelstein’s US headling tour. Set to launch in November, the trek will boast an all-new live production highlighted by the use of Vantablack VBx2, the darkest substance created by man. Find tickets to all his upcoming concerts here.

NOVO SONIC SYSTEM Artwork:

NOVO SONIC SYSTEM Tracklist:

01. Orck

02. Dance X

03. Ignio

04. Doom

05. Novo Sonic System

06. Metalotronics