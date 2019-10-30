HAIM reveal video for new song “Now I’m in It”, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson: Watch

HAIM's "Now I'm In It" video

In July, HAIM settled into the season’s hot weather with “Summer Girl”, their first single in two years. Now, the sisterly trio is back with another new track in “Now I’m in It”, as well as a corresponding music video helmed once again by acclaimed filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, frontwoman Danielle Haim likened the “chaotic” track to “my mind when spiraling” and falling into a depressive state:



“now i’m in it is about going through it.

a depression. not leaving the house type of shit. for my sisters and i, there have been times in our lives where we have felt like we are stuck in a dark hole. this track speaks to that emotion.

the track is chaotic- like my mind when i’m spiraling. fast-talking to myself- words jumbled up. heartbeat racing. these times are hard to forget and even harder to work through. after being constantly on the go the past couple years, i didn’t wanna stop and deal with some shit. also, every day my sisters and i feel so fucking lucky that we get to do this for a living!!! it seemed like stopping and dealing with these emotions would be letting everyone down. but every time I’ve been depressed- it takes me accepting that I need help, to start to get out of it.”

(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 2017)

“Now I’m in It” was produced by Danielle alongside regular collaborators Ariel Rechtshaid and former Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij. Check it out below.

HAIM’s most recent album, Something to Tell You, came out in 2017. However, judging by these new releases and at least one scheduled 2020 festival tour date, it probably won’t be very long before the next record. For now, grab tickets to their upcoming concerts here.

In honor of “Now I’m In It”, the indie rock trio also jammed Hanson-style in a funny clip.