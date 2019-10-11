Justin Bieber

Earlier this month, Justin Bieber teamed up with country duo Dan + Shay for a new single titled “10,000 Hours”. The global pop star and wealthy cat dad is now switching gears this week with a… rap song.

Bieber shared part of the track, thought to be named “Many Men”, via a series of Instagram stories clips late Thursday. Lyrically, the rap cut touches on the “many men” who try to tear him down, his wife, Hailey Baldwin, and mental health.



“Many men wish death upon me/ Blood in my eyes, dog, and I can see/ I’m tryna be what I’m destined to be/ And people try to take my life away,” tough guy Bieber flexes at one point. “I don’t hold grudges cause I ain’t no sucker/ I don’t even let it get to me/ Go ahead and talk what you want about me/ And I’m gonna go and turn the other way.”

(Read: Justin Bieber discovers he’s related to Ryan Gosling and Avril Lavigne)

Regarding his wife, whom he recently married (a second time), Bieber rhymes, “My style is impeccable, my wife, yeah, I put her on a pedestal, yeah my life is like the movie The Incredibles.”

The 25-year-old singer has previously spoken openly about his battles with mental health, and on “Many Men”, he talks further about his treatments for depression. “They put me on medicine/ Never thought that my depression would depend on it/ I’ve been sending it, going hard/ Running on adrenaline.”

Bieber doesn’t intend on officially releasing this new rap song — at least not as part of a full album — but does consider it pretty “tight.” Tool’s Maynard James Keenan probably disagrees. Hear it for yourself below.