Katy Perry rides “Harleys in Hawaii” on new song: Stream

Katy Perry's "Harleys in Hawaii" music video

Just a few months after sharing “Small Talk”, pop star Katy Perry is back with its follow-up single, “Harleys in Hawaii”.

The new track is a sensual cut about — you guessed it — Perry riding motorcycles around the island. It was written with help from Charlie Puth, Johan Carlsson, and Jacob Kasher Hindlin.



Along with her Harley adventures, the track’s accompanying music video sees Perry taking a nighttime dip in a pool, singing at a club, and making out with a certain someone. If you missed out on a tropical vacation or summer fling, this is your chance to live vicariously through her.

(Read: 10 Pop Albums for People Who Hate Pop Music)

Check out the clip, directed by Manson (aka the trio of Pau Lopez, Gerardo del Hierro, and Tomas Pena), below.

Perry’s last full-length album was 2017’s Witness. She has a few tour dates lined up for later this year, including spots on iHeartRadio’s “Jingle Bell Tour”, and you can purchase tickets here.

“Harleys in Hawaii” Artwork: