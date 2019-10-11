Kim Gordon premieres debut solo album No Home Record: Stream

Kim Gordon, photo by Natalia Mantini

Sonic Youth rocker Kim Gordon has officially unveiled her first-ever solo album. Stream No Home Record in full below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Due out through Matador, the collection consists of nine tracks, including the industrial-leaning “Murdered Out”, the riotous “Air BnB”, and lead single “Sketch Artist”, which was accompanied by a video featuring Broad City star Abbi Jacobson. It was recorded at Sphere Ranch in Los Angeles and produced by Justin Raisen (Angel Olsen, Yves Tumor) with additional contributions from Shawn Everett (Weezer, Julian Casablancas) and Jake Meginsky.



(Read: Sonic Youth’s Daydream Nation Became a Guiding Light for Fearless Artists)

Among the central themes touched on by Gordon are consumerism and identity (and the commodification of it). The veteran alt-rocker was inspired by her hometown of Los Angeles, to which she returned after spending some time on the East Coast. “It was a move precipitated by a number of seismic shifts in her personal life and undoubtedly plays a role in No Home Record’s fascination with transience,” a press statement reads.

No Home Record comes just a little over a year after The Switch, the most recent record from Gordon’s experimental Body/Head project with Bill Nace, and 10 years after the last Sonic Youth LP, The Eternal. Its title is lifted from No Home Movie, a 2015 documentary from Belgian director Chantal Akerman.

No Home Record Artwork:

No Home Record Tracklist:

01. Sketch Artist

02. Air Bnb

03. Paprika Pony

04. Murdered Out

05. Don’t Play It

06. Cookie Butter

07. Hungry Baby

08. Earthquake

09. Get Your Life Back