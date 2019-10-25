King Princess premieres debut album Cheap Queen: Stream

King Princess has unleashed her debut album. Stream Cheap Queen in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Her first-ever full-length consists of 13 songs and features guest contributions from Father John Misty (“Ain’t Together”) and Tobias Jesso Jr. (“Isabels Moment”). It also boasts early single “Prophet” and the title track.



(Read: 10 Must-See LGBTQ+ Musicians Currently on Tour)

Cheap Queen comes a little over a year after King Princess’s Make My Bed EP, a collection that included “1950”, her breakthrough single about queer love and one of our favorites of 2018. Like that EP, today’s new album is out through Zelig Records, the imprint founded by Mark Ronson.

In support of the LP, the artist born Mikaela Straus will be on the road for the next couple of months. Her extensive touring plans include appearances at Corona Capital in Mexico, Lollapalooza Argentina, and Lollapalooza Chile. Grab tickets to all of King Princess’ upcoming shows here.

Cheap Queen Artwork:

Cheap Queen Tracklist:

01. Tough On Myself

02. Useless Phrases

03. Cheap Queen

04. Ain’t Together

05. Do You Wanna See Me Crying

06. Homegirl

07. Prophet

08. Isabels Moment (feat. Tobias Jesso Jr.)

09. Trust Nobody

10. Watching My Phone

11. You Destroyed My Heart

12. Hit the Back

13. If You Think It’s Love