Lil Tjay drops debut album True 2 Myself: Stream

Lil Tjay, photo via Instagram

Breakout rapper Lil Tjay has officially released his debut album, True 2 Myself, via Columbia Records. Stream the full-length below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The new record spans a total of 17 songs, including previous single “Hold On” and the entirety of his F.N EP from August. Though only 18 years old, the self-proclaimed Prince of New York is joined by a handful of hip-hop heavy-hitters like Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, and Lil Baby.



Along with the F.N. EP, this debut album follows “Pop Out”, Lil Tjay’s massive collaboration with fellow rising MC Polo G.

Lil Tjay is supporting True 2 Myself with a fall tour, and you can grab your tickets here.

True 2 Myself Artwork:

True 2 Myself Tracklist:

01. One Take

02. Hold On

03. F.N.

04. Dream That I Had

05. Post to Be (feat. Rileyy Lanez)

06. Ruthless (feat. Jay Critch)

07. Mixed Emotions

08. Decline (feat. Lil Baby)

09. Sex Sounds

10. Leaked

11. Laneswitch

12. Brothers

13. GOAT

14. Top of my Game

15. No Escape

16. Brothers (Remix) (feat. Lil Durk) [BONUS]

17. Leaked (Remix) (feat. Lil Wayne) [BONUS]