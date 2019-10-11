Lil Tjay drops debut album True 2 Myself: Stream

Breakout rapper Lil Tjay has officially released his debut album, True 2 Myself, via Columbia Records. Stream the full-length below via Apple Music or Spotify.
The new record spans a total of 17 songs, including previous single “Hold On” and the entirety of his F.N EP from August. Though only 18 years old, the self-proclaimed Prince of New York is joined by a handful of hip-hop heavy-hitters like Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, and Lil Baby.
Along with the F.N. EP, this debut album follows “Pop Out”, Lil Tjay’s massive collaboration with fellow rising MC Polo G.
(Read: The 25 Greatest Hip-Hop Debut Albums of All Time)
Lil Tjay is supporting True 2 Myself with a fall tour, and you can grab your tickets here.
True 2 Myself Artwork:
True 2 Myself Tracklist:
01. One Take
02. Hold On
03. F.N.
04. Dream That I Had
05. Post to Be (feat. Rileyy Lanez)
06. Ruthless (feat. Jay Critch)
07. Mixed Emotions
08. Decline (feat. Lil Baby)
09. Sex Sounds
10. Leaked
11. Laneswitch
12. Brothers
13. GOAT
14. Top of my Game
15. No Escape
16. Brothers (Remix) (feat. Lil Durk) [BONUS]
17. Leaked (Remix) (feat. Lil Wayne) [BONUS]