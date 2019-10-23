MØ covers Smashing Pumpkins’ “Bullet with Butterfly Wings”: Stream

Danish pop singer MØ has a new project on the way in collaboration with Major Lazer member Walshy Fire. Titled Walshy Fire Presents: MMMMØ – The Mix, it features “old favorites, new favorites” and some B-sides from the last few years. It also boasts today’s newly unveiled cover of the Smashing Pumpkins hit “Bullet with Butterfly Wings”.
According to a post on Instagram, “Bullet with Butterfly Wings” is one of MØ’s “favorite songs in the world.” In her hands, the 1995 Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness single is stripped of most of its signature “rage”; instead, MØ, whom we CoSigned back in 2014, channels her emotions through a mellowed out, melancholy lens.
Hear it below, followed by the Pumpkins’ original.
Walshy Fire Presents: MMMMØ – The Mix officially arrives November 1st. It features past singles “Kamikaze” and “Sun in Your Eyes”, both of which feature Major Lazer’s Diplo, as well as collaborations with Charli XCX and Empress Of. MØ’s last proper full-length was Forever Neverland from 2018.
Stoked to announce ‘Walshy Fire Presents: MMMMØ – The Mix’ !!!💣 🔫 It will be out on November 1st and I'm really excited for you guys to hear it! It's a mix of some of my old favorites, new favorites, some B sides and a recent cover I did of one of my favorite songs in the world! The Mix is done by my long-time friend Walshy Fire- 🔥THANK U, for spending time diving into all of my songs and creating this!🧡
Walshy Fire Presents: MMMMØ – The Mix Tracklist:
01. MØ: “On & On (Mixed)”
02. MØ: “Blur (Mixed)”
03. MØ:“Kamikaze (Mixed)”
04. MØ: “Pilgrim (Mixed)”
05. MØ: “XXX 88 (Mixed)” (feat. Diplo)
06. Charli XCX: “Porsche (Mixed)” (feat. MØ)
07. MØ: “Turn My Heart to Stone (Mixed)”
08. MØ: “Bullet With Butterfly Wings (Mixed)”
09. MØ: “Freedom (#1) (Mixed)”
10. MØ: “Nostalgia (Mixed)”
11. MØ: “Beautiful Wreck (Mixed)”
12. MØ: “Nights With You (Mixed)”
13. MØ / Diplo: “Sun in Our Eyes (Mixed)”
14. Snakehips / MØ: “Don’t Leave (Mixed)”
15. MØ: “Red Wine (Mixed)” (feat. Empress Of)
16. MØ: “Way Down (Mixed)”
17. MØ: “Final Song (Mixed)”