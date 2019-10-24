Smino

Last week, Smino, Noname, and Saba made their tasty debut as the rap supergroup Ghetto Sage. Smino has returned today, but this time with a solo cut called “Trina”.

The new single sees the St. Louis-born artist rhyming about Keanu Reeves, Poltergeist, his “first time in Miami,” and, of course, Slip N Slide Records rapper Trina. Its hyped, party-like atmosphere — complete with funky and fat throwback basslines — comes courtesy of producers Kenny Beats (Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs) and Lido (Chance the Rapper, Halsey).



“Trina” follows Smino’s “Reverend” single from August. It’s unclear whether both tracks are part of a larger, forthcoming project, but the MC did tell Zane Lowe this afternoon that he has two to three albums in the works, including one from all-star trio Ghetto Sage. His last official album, NØIR, dropped late 2018, and his blkswn debut was named one of the best of 2017.

Check out “Trina” below via its colorful, Child-directed video. Catch Smino live at Texas’ Mala Luna and Nevada’s Day N Vegas festivals by purchasing tickets here.