Taylor Hawkins enlists Chrissie Hynde, Duff McKagan, Joe Walsh for new song “Get the Money”: Stream

In less than three weeks, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins will unleash his new solo album, Get the Money. Although it’s technically solo effort, Hawkins recorded with a dream team of rock all-stars, including fellow Foo members Dave Grohl and Pat Smear, Queen drummer Roger Taylor, and Nancy Wilson of Heart. As a preview, Hawkins is sharing the title track today.

The second teaser following this month’s “Crossed the Line”, the single features a special boost from guest contributors in Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, The Pretenders leader Chrissie Hynde, and veteran guitarist Joe Walsh. Thanks to the diversity in talent, the tune alternates between a catchy snappiness and a dirtier, edgy swagger.



Take a listen below. Get the Money, which is officially credited to Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders, LP hits shelves November 8th.

Hawkins has been pulling double duty by also working on a new Foo Fighters album. The band is scheduled to play this fall’s Intersect Las Vegas festival and tickets can be purchased here.