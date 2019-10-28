Dave Grohl joins Taylor Hawkins on new song “Middle Child”: Stream

November brings the release of Get the Money, the new solo album from Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and The Coattail Riders. Fans have already had two tastes of the star-studded effort, including the title track featuring Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, The Pretenders leader Chrissie Hynde, and veteran guitarist Joe Walsh. A third single has now arrived in “Middle Child”.

The new song finds Hawkins getting his glam on with someone he knows quite well — Foo frontman Dave Grohl. The offering is actually just one of three Grohl-assisted tracks on Get the Money; Hawkins previously shared their “Crossed the Line” collaboration as the record’s lead single earlier in the month.



Stream “Middle Child” below. Get the Money, which also boasts Foo guitarist Pat Smear, Queen drummer Roger Taylor, and Nancy Wilson of Heart, officially drops November 8th.

(Read: Ranking Every Foo Fighters Song from Worst to Best)

In addition to his own solo LP, Hawkins has been working on a new Foo Fighters album. The band is scheduled to play this fall’s Intersect Las Vegas festival and tickets can be purchased here.