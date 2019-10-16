Taylor Swift's NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Taylor Swift is the latest guest on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, and arguably one of its most high-profile participants.

In support of new album Lover, Swift performed several of its tracks, such as “The Man”, “Death by a Thousand Cuts”, and the title track. She also reached into her back catalog to play “All Too Well”, off her 2012 record, Red.



Though known for her big budget productions and arena shows, Swift’s Tiny Desk appearance was noticeably a more stripped-down, intimate affair. The global pop star, accompanied only by her guitar and a bit of piano, performed at NPR’s cozy office in Washington, DC in front of just a handful of people.

“Tiny Desk is like one of my favorite corners of the Internet,” Swift said prior to starting her mini set. “It’s an opportunity for artists to decide a different way to showcase their music.”

“So you’re kind of inundated by overwhelming opportunity and choices,” continued the 29-year-old artist. “I just decided to kind of take this as an opportunity to show you guys how the songs sounded when I first wrote them. “So it’s just me.”

Lover is out now and Swift recently announced her first 2020 tour dates behind the record; grab your tickets here. The Grammy winner also performed on Saturday Night Live earlier this month, which no doubt inspired Adam Sandler and his family to get their Swift on just days later.

