Posthumous XXXTentacion song “Hearteater” revealed: Stream

The second posthumous album from XXXTentacion is expected to arrive sometime before the end of the year. It’s titled Bad Vibes Forever and, according to Billboard, features guest contributions from Lil Wayne, Lil Nas X, and Blink-182, one of the late rapper’s favorite acts. In anticipation, XXXTentacion’s family estate is sharing a song called “Hearteater”.

As its name implies, it’s an emotional song about an ex who shattered — or rather “ate” — his heart. The track reflects the variety of genres explored on Bad Vibes Forever, as it’s notably far from a traditional rap offering; rather than rolling, pulsing beats, XXXTentacion (born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy) can be heard crooning over acoustic guitars.



“A lot of records, like ‘School Shooter’ featuring Lil Wayne or ‘Hearteater,’ Jahseh saved for this point in his career when he was more established, so they would be better received,” Solomon Sobande told Billboard of the upcoming album. “A lot of things he had worked on, almost complete ideas, weren’t finished maybe [they] only had one verse and a hook or only a beat. To fill out those songs, a who’s who of the music industry came out to help us.”

A music video for the single is due out this Friday, October 25th. Per XXL, it will feature XXXTentacion’s ex-girlfriend Geneva, who previously accused the Florida MC of abuse.

For now, stream the audio for “Hearteater below”.

XXXTentaction was shot and killed in South Florida in June 2018. He was only 20 years old. Bad Vibes Forever follows last fall’s SKINS.