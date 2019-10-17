Studio Ghibli animation movies coming to HBO Max

Spirited Away

For the first time, the beautiful work of Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli will be available to stream freely.

HBO Max has acquired exclusive streaming rights to the Tokyo-based studio’s entire catalogue. This includes multiple works from renowned filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki, such as Howl’s Moving Castle, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, and My Neighbor Totoro.



Amidst the ever intensifying streaming wars, HBO’s new service has been busy bulking up its content left and right. The network has grabbed big name series like Friends and The Big Bang Theory, and begun developing new programs like one based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Americanah and even a Grease spin-off. These shows, along with the Studio Ghibli catalogue, will be available to stream when the platform officially launches in spring 2020.

While you wait, pop out to a record store nearby and pick up the soundtracks for My Neighbor Totoro, Castle in the Sky, and Nausicaä of the Valley of Wind which were all reissued on vinyl last year.

Here’s the full list of Studio Ghibli films coming to HBO Max (via The Verge):

Castle in the Sky

The Cat Returns

From Up On Poppy Hill

Howl’s Moving Castle

Kiki’s Delivery Service

My Neighbor Totoro

My Neighbors the Yamadas

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

Ocean Waves

Only Yesterday

Pom Poko

Ponyo

Porco Rosso

Princess Mononoke

The Secret World of Arrietty

Spirited Away

The Tale of The Princess Kaguya

Tales From Earthsea

When Marnie Was There

Whisper of the Heart

The Wind Rises

Watch our video essay on My Neighbor Totoro: