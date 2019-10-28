Sturgill Simpson announces 2020 North American tour

Sturgill Simpson, photo by Ben Kaye

Sturgill Simpson has mapped out an extensive tour behind his latest album, Sound & Fury, and accompanying anime film of the same name.

Dubbed “A Good Look’n Tour” and featuring Tyler Childers in a support role, the 36-date outing kicks off in Birmingham, Alabama on February 21st. The tour runs through the end of May, wrapping up with a gig in Simpson’s native Kentucky on the 24th.



Tickets to the tour go on sale beginning November 8th. You can get tickets to all of Simpson’s upcoming dates here.

(Read: 10 Country Albums Every Music Fan Should Own)

See the full itinerary below (note: the tour’s venues have not yet been revealed).