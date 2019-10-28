Menu
Sturgill Simpson announces 2020 North American tour

The 36-date outing features Tyler Childers in a support role

by
on October 28, 2019, 11:01am
Sturgill Simpson 2020 Tour Dates Tyler Childers
Sturgill Simpson, photo by Ben Kaye

Sturgill Simpson has mapped out an extensive tour behind his latest album, Sound & Fury, and accompanying anime film of the same name.

Dubbed “A Good Look’n Tour” and featuring Tyler Childers in a support role, the 36-date outing kicks off in Birmingham, Alabama on February 21st. The tour runs through the end of May, wrapping up with a gig in Simpson’s native Kentucky on the 24th.

Tickets to the tour go on sale beginning November 8th. You can get tickets to all of Simpson’s upcoming dates here.

See the full itinerary below (note: the tour’s venues have not yet been revealed).

View this post on Instagram

#wherethefuckissturgillgoing

A post shared by Where TF is Sturgill Simpson (@wherethefuckissturgillsimpson) on

