Suicide Silence announce new album Become the Hunter, reveal cover art and tracklist

Suicide Silence, photo by Dean Karr

Suicide Silence will return with new music in early 2020 with the release of their sixth studio LP, Become the Hunter. While there’s no exact release date or single from the album quite yet, the band shared the tarot-inspired cover art and complete tracklist.

Produced by veteran engineer Steve Evetts at The Omen Room, Become the Hunter marks the third album with vocalist Eddie Hermida, who joined the deathcore band in 2013 after the tragic death of founding frontman Mitch Lucker in 2012.



The band’s self-titled 2017 album was met with a contentious reaction from fans for its use of clean vocals and overall experimentation. If it’s any indication of the music herein, the cover art for Become the Hunter is darker and more conceptual compared to the hollow band portrait that adorned the 2017 album. Artist Adrian Baxter’s piece depicts the grim reaper on the tarot card for Death, but with the roman numeral changed to “VI”, indicating Suicide Silence’s sixth album.

Pre-orders for Become the Hunter will be available in November via Nuclear Blast. The band will head out on a short tour of Latin America next month, as well. See those dates and check out the album art below.

Suicide Silence 2019 Latin American Tour Dates:

11/14 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Sala

11/15 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Cafe Iguana

11/17 – Bogota, Columbia @ Ace Of Spades

11/19 – Cali Columbia @ Distorsion

11/20 – Santiago, Chile @ Blondie

11/21 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ The Other Place

11/23 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ The House

11/24 – Garcia Lorca, Paraguay @ Sala

Become the Hunter Artwork:

Become the Hunter Tracklist:

01. Meltdown

02. Two Steps

03. Feel Alive

04. Love Me to Death

05. In Hiding

06. Death’s Anxiety

07. Skin Tight

08. The Scythe

09. Serene Obscene

10. Disaster Valley

11. Become the Hunter