Suicide Silence announce new album Become the Hunter, reveal cover art and tracklist

Suicide Silence will return with new music in early 2020 with the release of their sixth studio LP, Become the Hunter. While there’s no exact release date or single from the album quite yet, the band shared the tarot-inspired cover art and complete tracklist.
Produced by veteran engineer Steve Evetts at The Omen Room, Become the Hunter marks the third album with vocalist Eddie Hermida, who joined the deathcore band in 2013 after the tragic death of founding frontman Mitch Lucker in 2012.
The band’s self-titled 2017 album was met with a contentious reaction from fans for its use of clean vocals and overall experimentation. If it’s any indication of the music herein, the cover art for Become the Hunter is darker and more conceptual compared to the hollow band portrait that adorned the 2017 album. Artist Adrian Baxter’s piece depicts the grim reaper on the tarot card for Death, but with the roman numeral changed to “VI”, indicating Suicide Silence’s sixth album.
Pre-orders for Become the Hunter will be available in November via Nuclear Blast. The band will head out on a short tour of Latin America next month, as well. See those dates and check out the album art below.
Suicide Silence 2019 Latin American Tour Dates:
11/14 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Sala
11/15 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Cafe Iguana
11/17 – Bogota, Columbia @ Ace Of Spades
11/19 – Cali Columbia @ Distorsion
11/20 – Santiago, Chile @ Blondie
11/21 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ The Other Place
11/23 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ The House
11/24 – Garcia Lorca, Paraguay @ Sala
Become the Hunter Artwork:
Become the Hunter Tracklist:
01. Meltdown
02. Two Steps
03. Feel Alive
04. Love Me to Death
05. In Hiding
06. Death’s Anxiety
07. Skin Tight
08. The Scythe
09. Serene Obscene
10. Disaster Valley
11. Become the Hunter