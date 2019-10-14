R.I.P. Sulli, K-pop singer and actress, dead at 25

Sulli, via artist's Instagram

K-pop singer and former f(x) member Sulli has died. She was 25 years old.

The South Korean artist was found dead Monday, October 14th, in her home in Seongnam, just southeast of Seoul. According to The Washington Post, police believe she may have taken her own life. Her manager said she’d been battling depression, as well as panic disorder and social phobia.



“[Sulli] seemed to have lived alone in the house, and no signs of a struggle or forced entry has been identified to suggest homicide,” said Kim Seong-tae, from the Seongnam Sujeong Police Department. “The investigation is ongoing and we won’t make presumptions about the cause of death.” A statement from SM Entertainment, Sulli’s management agency, called her passing “very hard to believe and sorrowful.”

Sulli, real name Choi Jin-ri, initially found fame as part of the K-pop group f(x), with whom she released four chart-topping albums. She left f(x) in 2015 to focus on her solo career. Along with releasing a solo single “Goblin” this year, Sulli has appeared in Korean movies like The Pirates and Real, a well as the TV drama series To the Beautiful.

Since her days with f(x), Sulli was the target of online abuse. Even after parting ways with the K-pop outfit, she continued to draw harsh criticism for her outspokenness, especially given South Korean’s typically conservative society. Sulli was particularly vocal about her feminist views, such as her support for the controversial no-bra movement, and was also candid about her dating life.

Revisit her “Goblin” single below.