SuperM make their world TV debut with “Jopping” performance on Ellen: Watch

SuperM on Ellen, photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

SuperM made their world television debut on Ellen on Wednesday.

In support of The 1st Mini Album ‘SuperM’, which dropped just last week, the K-pop supergroup delivered a flashy performance of single “Jopping”. The seven-piece struck emphatic dance moves all across the stage, whose backdrop featured projections of futuristic cubes and spheres.



Later in the episode, SuperM attempted to teach host Ellen DeGeneres all about “Jopping”. The so-called “Avengers of K-pop” also revealed which band members are currently single.

Watch both video clips below.

SuperM consists of Taemin from SHINee, EXO’s Baekhyun and Kai, NCT 127’s Taeyong and Mark, and Ten and Lucas of Chinese band WayV. They will promote The 1st Mini Album ‘SuperM’, their debut EP, with a North American tour that begins November. Purchase your tickets here.