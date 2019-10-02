K-pop supergroup SuperM announces North American arena tour

SuperM

SuperM, a new K-pop supergroup featuring members of NCT 127, EXO, and Taemin, have announced their first-ever North American tour. It comes in support of the group’s upcoming debut EP, The 1st Mini Album ‘SuperM’, set for release on October 4th.

The 10-date arena tour kicks off in November with shows at Chicago’s United Center, Atlanta’s Infinite Energy Arena, and Madison Square Garden in New York City. Further dates are scheduled out west in late January/early February 2020, including performances at the Forum in Los Angeles and Rogers Arena in Vancouver.



You can find SuperM’s full tour itinerary below. Tickets go on sale beginning October 5th via Ticketmaster.

SuperM consists of Taemin from SHINee, EXO’s Baekhyun and Kai, NCT 127’s Taeyong and Mark, and Ten and Lucas of Chinese band WayV.

SuperM 2020 Tour Dates:

11/11 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

11/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

11/17 – Washington, DC @ EagleBank Arena

11/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

01/30 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

02/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

02/02 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

02/04 – Seattle, WA @ ShoWare Center

02/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena