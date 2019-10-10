Swans drop new song “The Hanging Man”: Stream

Swans' Michael Gira, photo by Jennifer Gira

Swans have shared a new song called “The Hanging Man”. The eerie, 10-minute-plus track comes from their forthcoming record, Leaving Meaning, out October 25th via Young God Records/Mute.

The first track we heard from Swans’ 15th studio full-length was “It’s Coming It’s Real”, a slow number flecked with whispery vocal harmonies. “The Hanging Man” takes that mood and coats it in anxiety, leaning into the more hypnotic side of Michael Gira’s career by making listeners wait for the song’s biggest moment.



“The Hanging Man” begins with an ominous sense of something hiding around the corner. Gira sings with an exhausted drone, like he’s saving his energy for something bigger. And sure enough, as the track progresses, an explosive burst of experimental rock breaks through. It’s menacing without being overwhelming. Looks like we can expect big things from the project’s follow-up to The Glowing Man.

In addition, Swans have announced a European tour for 2020. A press release notes a proper North American tour will be announced shortly, so don’t fret about the band skipping the US just yet.

Stream “The Hanging Man” below, followed by Swans’ current itinerary. You can also find tickets here.

Swans 2020 Tour Dates:

04/25 — Leipzig, DE @ Conne Island

04/26 — Krems an der Donau, AT @ Donau Festival at Stadtsaal Krems

04/28 — Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

04/29 — Prague, CZ @ Divaldo ARCHA Theatre

04/30 — Warsaw, PL @ Progresia

05/03 — Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

05/04 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Main Hall

05/05 — Hamburg, DE @ Übel & Gefährlich

05/08 — Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

05/09 — Madrid, ES @ KristonFest at Sala la Riviera

05/10 — Porto, PT @ Hard Club

05/13 — Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

05/14 — Milan, IT @ Santeria Social Club

05/15 — Belfort, FR @ La Poudriere

05/18 — Wiesbaden, DE @ Kulturzentrum Schlachthof

05/19 — Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

05/20 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Music Hall

05/22 — Brussels, BE @ AB

05/23 — Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9

05/26 — London, UK @ EartH

05/27 — London, UK @ EartH