Oysterhead to headline Atlanta’s Sweetwater 420 Fest

Oysterhead

Oysterhead have confirmed another reunion show. The supergroup consisting of The Police’s Stewart Copeland, Primus frontman Les Claypool, and Trey Anastasio of Phish will headline next spring’s Sweetwater 420 Fest in Atlanta, Georgia.

Anastasio will actually pull double duty at the festival, as he’ll also perform with the Trey Anastasio Band. Other confirmed acts include Gary Clark Jr., Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Lake Street Dive, Dr. Dog, The Marcus King Band, and Delta Rae, with 30 more artists still to be announced.



Sweetwater 420 Fest goes down April 24th-26th, 2020 at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta. Tickets are now on sale via the festival’s website.

This marks Oysterhead’s third confirmed reunion tour date. Last week, the group announced a pair of shows at 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado for February 14th and 15th. They mark Oysterhead’s first confirmed live performances in 13 years. You can get tickets to those shows here.