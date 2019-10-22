Tame Impala update website with mysterious new video

Tame Impala's mysterious video

Earlier this year, Tame Impala released a pair of new singles in “Patience” and “Borderline”, which served as the first “sounds” from the band’s long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s Currents. We haven’t heard much else about the album in the months since, as Kevin Parker and co. have been busy headlining every festival under the sun. Now, though, it appears something new is afoot.

As NME points out, Tame Impala’s website has been updated with a new video. The disorienting clip continuously loops footage of Parker in the studio, slowly revealing more and more frames before concluding with a scene of Parker looking out into the sea.



Watch the video below.

And revisit Tame Impala’s performance of “Borderlines” on SNL: