Tame Impala announce new album The Slow Rush

The band's fourth album arrives in 2020

on October 24, 2019, 11:56pm
Tame Impala
Tame Impala

The wait it almost over: Tame Impala will release a new album called The Slow Rush in 2020.

The album’s announcement comes at the end of a new video posted to the band’s website. The 90-second clip features footage of Kevin Parker working inside of his personal studio, and is soundtracked by what appears to be new music.

Earlier this year, Tame Impala released a pair of new singles in “Patience” and “Borderline”, which served as the first “sounds” from the band’s long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s Currents.

SLOW RUSH – 2020 from TameImpala

