Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins announces new album, featuring Dave Grohl, Chrissie Hynde, and more

In addition to working on a forthcoming Foo Fighters album, drummer Taylor Hawkins has a new record of his own. It’s titled Get the Money and boasts a monster guest list of rock titans.

Due out November 8th via Shanabelle/RCA, the LP features fellow Foo members Dave Grohl and Pat Smear, along with Queen drummer Roger Taylor, veteran guitarist Joe Walsh, Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses, and Yes vocalist Jon Davison. Additionally, The Pretenders’ own Chrissie Hynde, Nancy Wilson of Heart, Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell, and LeAnn Rimes turn in all-star contributions.



(Read: Ranking Every Foo Fighters Song from Worst to Best)

Get the Money was produced by Hawkins himself with the assistance of John Lousteau. It comes three years after Hawkins’ KOTA release, as well as follows Foos’ Concrete and Gold album from 2017. He and the Foos also recently dropped a covers EP earlier this month.

As an early look at the record, which is officially credited to Taylor Hawkins and The Coattail Riders, “Crossed the Line” is streaming below. The lead single features both Grohl and Davison.

Pre-orders for the album are ongoing. Foo Fighters will appear at this year’s Intersect Las Vegas festival and tickets can be purchased here.

Get the Money Artwork:

Get the Money Tracklist:

01. Crossed the Line (featuring Dave Grohl, Jon Davison)

02. Don’t Look At Me That Way (featuring Duff McKagan, Nancy Wilson)

03. You’re No Good at Life No More (featuring Dave Grohl)

04. I Really Blew It (featuring Dave Grohl, Perry Farrell)

05. Queen Of The Clowns (featuring Mark King)

06. Get the Money (featuring Joe Walsh, Chrissie Hynde, Duff McKagan)

07. C U in Hell (featuring LeAnn Rimes)

08. Middle Child (featuring Dave Grohl)

09. Kiss the Ring

10. Shapes Of Things (featuring Roger Taylor, Pat Smear)