Taylor Swift performs “Lover” and “False God” on SNL: Watch

Taylor Swift appeared as musical guest on Saturday Night Live in support of her latest album, Lover. She performed a solo piano version of “Lover” and a loungy rendition of “False God”, which marked the song’s live debut. Replay both performances below.
Swift recently announced a series of stadium shows in support of Lover, including dates on both US coasts. Get tickets to the dates here.
