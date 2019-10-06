Menu
Taylor Swift performs "Lover" and "False God" on SNL: Watch

In support of her latest album, Lover

October 06, 2019
Taylor Swift on SNL

Taylor Swift appeared as musical guest on Saturday Night Live in support of her latest album, Lover. She performed a solo piano version of “Lover” and a loungy rendition of “False God”, which marked the song’s live debut. Replay both performances below.

Swift recently announced a series of stadium shows in support of Lover, including dates on both US coasts. Get tickets to the dates here.

