The Strokes and Tame Impala to headline Mexico’s Tecate Pa’l Norte Festival

The Strokes (Heather Kaplan) and Tame Impala (Amy Price)

Tecate Pa’l Norte is an annual music festival taking place in Monterrey, Mexico.

The Strokes and Tame Impala will headline the 2020 festival, which takes place March 20th-21st. The lineup also promises MGMT, Juanes, Foster the People, Clairo, Rodrigo Y Gabriela, Sum 41, The Whitest Boy Alive, Milky Chance, Galantis, Iggy Azaela, Daddy Yankee.



Other confirmed acts include Alejando Fernández, Los Auténticos Decadentes, Paulo Londra, Morat, El Tri, Babasónicos, and Andrés Calamaro, among others.

Tickets go on sale beginning November 4th. You can also get tickets here.