Tekashi 6ix9ine allegedly signed a $10 million record deal from prison

Despite pleading guilty to firearm possession, drug trafficking, and racketeering, and subsequently turning into the world’s most infamous snitch, Tekashi 6ix9ine has remained confident his rap career can be revived. It looks like his former label, 10K Projects, agrees, as they’ve reportedly cut him a new record deal worth over $10 million — even though he’s still in jail.

According to TMZ, the deal requires 6ix9ine to deliver two albums, one in English and one in Spanish, after his release. Clearly, 10K Projects is banking on 6ix9ine’s snitching and courtroom commentary fueling his notoriety, and thus sales. They’re also banking on whatever sentence gets handed to him being a light one.



6ix9ine coped a deal for a reduced sentence in exchange for testifying against his former Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods brethren. He originally faced a minimum of 47 years behind bars, though expectations are that his embarrassingly forthcoming testimony will lead to far less time served. Reports indicate the shortest sentence could see him released sometime in 2020, which is on the low end of possibilities. He’ll find out the exact length of his prison time at a hearing set for December.

Both 6ix9ine and 10K Projects are likely hoping for as little time as possible, as the rapper can’t cash in on the deal until he’s free and able to record. Of course, there’s no guarantee he’ll even get into the studio; regardless of how long he’s locked up, he’ll undoubtedly be at risk of retaliation by his former gang affiliates. He recently rejected witness protection in order to continue pursuing his hip-hop dreams, opting instead to employ bodyguards — ya know, like the one who ended up kidnapping him and whom he testified against in court.

Either way, 6ix9ine is probably pretty ecstatic about the deal, and the Feds are surely just as happy with the troubled rapper. His testimony led to Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack being found guilty on a cumulative total of five charges. Their sentencing hearings are set for February.