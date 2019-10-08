Menu
Tenacious D announce release of Jack White-produced single

Jack Gray is coming in time for Record Store Day Black Friday

on October 08, 2019, 2:01pm
Jack White and Jack Black
Over the summer, Tenacious D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass made a pit stop at Jack White’s Third Man Studios in Nashville, where they recorded a “legendary collaboration.” We’ll finally get to hear it on November 29th, as Third Man Records in releasing Jack Gray’s two-song 7-inch for Record Store Day Black Friday.

The latest installment in Third Man’s Blue Series, the 7-inch is produced by White and consists of two tracks: “Don’t Blow It” and “Kage”.

A special tri-colored vinyl pressing will be available at Third Man’s shops in Nashville and Detroit. Everyone else will have to settle for a black vinyl.

Below, watch Tenacious D’s YouTube documenting their trip to Third Man:

