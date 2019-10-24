The 1975 enter a “Frail State of Mind” on new song: Stream

The 1975, photo by Julia Drummond

The 1975’s new album, Notes on a Conditional Form, doesn’t arrive until February 21st of next year. They’re just as excited as we are for it to drop, though, so they’ve shared a new single called “Frail State of Mind” in anticipation. Give it a listen below.

“Frail State of Mind” is the third new song we’ve heard from the band. It follows the aggressive alt-rock song “People” and the Greta Thunberg-featuring track “The 1975”. A press release calls “Frail State of Mind” the “second track” from the album, so it’s safe to assume this follows album opener “The 1975”, though no formal tracklist has been shared just yet. Notes on a Conditional Form is the follow-up to their excellent 2018 album A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships and their fourth studio album overall.



Lyrically, “Frail State of Mind” sees singer Matty Healy ignoring phone calls, going to bed early, and apologizing for his mental state. “Nah I’m alright, Nah trust I’m fine / Just dealing with a frail state of mind,” he sings. But behind him, everything sounds breezy; a trip-hop beat quickens, turning a piano loop and distance vocal coos into a whimsical loop, and synths cascade like sun rays. It’s warm and optimistic, despite the sad lyrics. See for yourself when you stream it below.

