The Cure release 40 Live Curaetion 25 + Anniversary box set: Stream

Back in 1979, The Cure released their debut album Three Imaginary Boys. Forty years later, the band is still very much a tour de force. Today they celebrate the fact by releasing their 40 Live Curaetion 25 + Anniversary box set, a collection of tracks from their 2018 performances at the Meltdown Festival and London’s Hyde Park. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

The compilation is a two-parter, including film footage. First there’s Curaetion-25: From There To Here | From Here To There, taken from the 10th and final night of the Meltdown Festival, curated by singer Robert Smith himself. The first half showcases one song from each of their 13 studio albums in chronological order, wrapping with the unreleased tune “It Can Never Be the Same”. Then in the latter portion, the band kicks off with the new song “Step Into the Light” before moving backward and wrapping with “Boys Don’t Cry”. The second part of the set, Anniversary: 1978-2018 Live In Hyde Park London, captures the band’s 40th anniversary show at London’s Hyde Park last summer, spanning 30 songs.



The box set arrives in a few limited edition forms, including a full-form gatefold with 2x Blu-ray/DVD and 4x CDs, spanning nearly 9 hours of concert coverage, along with a 40 page hardback book. There’s also the hardbook version which comes equipped with 2x Blu-rays/DVDs and a 16 page booklet. Curaetion 25 and Anniversary are both available individually as well. Pick up your copy via Amazon.

40 Live Curaetion 25 Tracklist:

From There to Here

Three Imaginary Boys

At Night

Other Voices

A Strange Day

Bananafishbones

A Night Like This

Like Cockatoos

Pictures of You

High

Jupiter Crash

39

Us or Them

It’s Over

It Can Never Be the Same

From Here to There

Step Into the Light

The Hungry Ghost

alt.end

The Last Day of Summer

Want

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

Disintegration

If Only Tonight We Could Sleep

Sinking

Shake Dog Shake

One Hundred Years

Primary

A Forest

Boys Don’t Cry

Anniversary: 1978-2018 Live In Hyde Park London Tracklist:

Plainsong

Pictures of You

High

A Night Like This

The Walk

The End of the World

Lovesong

Push

In Between Days

Just Like Heaven

If Only Tonight We Could Sleep

Play for Today

A Forest

Shake Dog Shake

Burn

Fascination Street

Never Enough

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

Disintegration

Encore:

Lullaby

The Caterpillar

Friday I’m in Love

Close to Me

Why Can’t I Be You?

Boys Don’t Cry

Jumping Someone Else’s Train (First time since 2011)

Grinding Halt (First time since 2011)

10:15 Saturday Night

Killing an Arab