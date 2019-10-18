The Cure release 40 Live Curaetion 25 + Anniversary box set: Stream

Back in 1979, The Cure released their debut album Three Imaginary Boys. Forty years later, the band is still very much a tour de force. Today they celebrate the fact by releasing their 40 Live Curaetion 25 + Anniversary box set, a collection of tracks from their 2018 performances at the Meltdown Festival and London’s Hyde Park. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.
The compilation is a two-parter, including film footage. First there’s Curaetion-25: From There To Here | From Here To There, taken from the 10th and final night of the Meltdown Festival, curated by singer Robert Smith himself. The first half showcases one song from each of their 13 studio albums in chronological order, wrapping with the unreleased tune “It Can Never Be the Same”. Then in the latter portion, the band kicks off with the new song “Step Into the Light” before moving backward and wrapping with “Boys Don’t Cry”. The second part of the set, Anniversary: 1978-2018 Live In Hyde Park London, captures the band’s 40th anniversary show at London’s Hyde Park last summer, spanning 30 songs.
The box set arrives in a few limited edition forms, including a full-form gatefold with 2x Blu-ray/DVD and 4x CDs, spanning nearly 9 hours of concert coverage, along with a 40 page hardback book. There’s also the hardbook version which comes equipped with 2x Blu-rays/DVDs and a 16 page booklet. Curaetion 25 and Anniversary are both available individually as well. Pick up your copy via Amazon.
Listen to the collection in its entirety below.
40 Live Curaetion 25 + Anniversary Artwork:
40 Live Curaetion 25 Tracklist:
From There to Here
Three Imaginary Boys
At Night
Other Voices
A Strange Day
Bananafishbones
A Night Like This
Like Cockatoos
Pictures of You
High
Jupiter Crash
39
Us or Them
It’s Over
It Can Never Be the Same
From Here to There
Step Into the Light
The Hungry Ghost
alt.end
The Last Day of Summer
Want
From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
Disintegration
If Only Tonight We Could Sleep
Sinking
Shake Dog Shake
One Hundred Years
Primary
A Forest
Boys Don’t Cry
Anniversary: 1978-2018 Live In Hyde Park London Tracklist:
Plainsong
Pictures of You
High
A Night Like This
The Walk
The End of the World
Lovesong
Push
In Between Days
Just Like Heaven
If Only Tonight We Could Sleep
Play for Today
A Forest
Shake Dog Shake
Burn
Fascination Street
Never Enough
From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
Disintegration
Encore:
Lullaby
The Caterpillar
Friday I’m in Love
Close to Me
Why Can’t I Be You?
Boys Don’t Cry
Jumping Someone Else’s Train (First time since 2011)
Grinding Halt (First time since 2011)
10:15 Saturday Night
Killing an Arab