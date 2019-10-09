The Dodos share new single “The Atlantic”: Stream

The Dodos, photo by Chloe Aftel

The Dodos have returned today with a new standalone single called “The Atlantic”. Additionally, the indie-pop duo has shared a short string of East Coast tour dates.

The band has always slightly oscillated between folkier offerings and cleanly built indie synth pop, such as “Surface” from earlier this summer. This new one falls slightly more into the former category, as “The Atlantic” is buoyant and peppy, with galloping guitar interwoven throughout bold kaleidoscopic drums at the forefront.



Speaking on the song’s meaning, singer and guitarist Meric Long explained it explores “the limitations of what you can see if you don’t surround yourself with people that challenge you.” He continued,

“In the first couple years of knowing my partner, the Atlantic ocean was literally between us, and now when we disagree and see things very differently it can feel like that ocean still exists metaphorically. It’s meant as a love letter, but one that honors our differences because seeing through each other’s facade was what brought us together.”

In addition to the track, The Dodos have announced a brief run on the road. The four-date jaunt kicks off October 9th in Boston and continues with stops in Philadelphia and Washington, DC. The final show takes place October 12th in Brooklyn, where the duo will perform their 2000 album Visiter in full to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their former label Frenchkiss Records. Get tickets to all the upcoming dates here.

Find their complete itinerary after listening to “The Atlantic” below.

The Dodos Tour Dates:

10/09 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall %

10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s %

10/11 – Washington, DC @ City Winery DC %

10/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Frenchkiss Records’ 20th Anniversary)

% = w/ TWEN