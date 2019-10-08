The Eagles to play Hotel California in full on upcoming US tour

The Eagles will perform their classic album, Hotel California, in full for the first time on an upcoming US tour.
When is The Eagles’ “Hotel California Tour”?
The 12-date “Hotel California” tour kicks runs from February to April 2020 and includes stops in Atlanta, New York City, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.
What is The Eagles’ “Hotel California Tour”?
The Eagles’ “Hotel California Tour” will see the seminal classic rockers perform their 1976 album, Hotel California, in full on tour for the very first time. Each concert will feature a full performance of the album with the accompaniment of an orchestra and choir, followed by a second set of greatest hits.
The tour follows a sold-out three-night trial run of dates at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena back in September 2019.
Which Members of the Eagles Will Appear on the “Hotel California Tour”?
The Eagles’ current lineup consists of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit alongside Deacon Frey and Vince Gill.
Ticket Information to The Eagles’ “Hotel California Tour”
Tickets for all 12 dates of the “Hotel California” tour go on sale beginning October 18th via Ticketmaster. You can also find tickets to all of Eagles’ upcoming shows here.
Hotel California 2020 Tour Dates
02/07 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
02/08 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
02/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/29 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/06 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
04/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
04/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
04/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
04/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
What is the Setlist for the Eagles’ “Hotel California Tour”?
The Eagles’ Las Vegas run of “Hotel California” performances featured the following setlist.
Set 1 – Hotel California:
Hotel California
New Kid in Town
Life in the Fast Lane
Wasted Time
Wasted Time (Reprise)
Victim of Love
Pretty Maids All in a Row
Try and Love Again
The Last Resort
Set 2 – Greatest Hits:
Seven Bridges Road (Steve Young cover)
Take It Easy
One of These Nights
Take It to the Limit
Tequila Sunrise
Witchy Woman
In the City (Joe Walsh song)
I Can’t Tell You Why
Lyin’ Eyes
Best of My Love
Peaceful Easy Feeling
Love Will Keep Us Alive
Walk Away (James Gang cover)
Those Shoes
Life’s Been Good (Joe Walsh song)
The Boys of Summer (Don Henley song)
Funk #49 (James Gang cover)
Already Gone
Heartache Tonight
Encore:
Rocky Mountain Way (Joe Walsh song)
Desperado
The Long Run
Hotel California (Reprise)