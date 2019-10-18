The Flaming Lips announce Soft Bulletin live album

The Flaming Lips, photo by George Salisbury

During an appearance on Kyle Meredith With… earlier this month, The Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne revealed that a new live album was on the horizon. Today, the band has formally announced the forthcoming effort. Officially titled The Soft Bulletin Recorded Live at Red Rocks with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, it’s due out November 29th.

The new live collection captures the Lips’ inspiring full album performance of The Soft Bulletin at Colorado’s famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The original concert took place May 26th, 2016 and saw the psych rockers accompanied by a 68-piece orchestra and 57-strong chorus led by renowned conductor Andre de Ridder. In collaboration with de Ridder, the Lips were able to debut “new arrangements for each song that use the full orchestra to greatest possible effect,” per a statement.



Live at Red Rocks comes only a few months after the group’s acclaimed King’s Mouth LP.

Released back in 1999, The Soft Bulletin is The Flaming Lips’ ninth album overall. Its complex layering of instrumentation was considered a departure from their previous releases and garnered plenty of praise.

Along with the upcoming live album, Coyne told Meredith that the Lips are prepping a collaborative record with Deap Valley, as well as their own album of new material. While you wait for the first of these three records, catch the band live by purchasing concert tickets here.

The Soft Bulletin Recorded Live at Red Rocks with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra Tracklist:

01. Race for the Prize

02. A Spoonful Weighs a Ton

03. The Spark That Bled

04. The Spiderbite Song

05. Buggin’

06. What Is the Light?

07. The Observer

08. Waitin’ for a Superman

09. Suddenly Everything Has Changed

10. The Gash

11. Feeling Yourself Disintegrate

12. Sleeping on the Roof

