The Growlers announce 2020 US tour

Garage rockers to promote their latest record, Natural Affair

by
on October 14, 2019, 11:24am
growlers concert tickets american tour 2020
The Growlers, photo by David Brendan Hall

The Growlers return later this month with their new album, Natural Affair. In support, the California garage rockers have announced an early 2020 US tour.

Set for the month of March following their European trek, these new dates include concerts in San Francisco, El Paso, Reno, and Salt Lake City. Also scheduled are two-night stints in both Santa Cruz and Boulder, as well as an appearance at Phoenix’s M3F alongside Bon Iver and Local Natives.

Natural Affair, the follow-up to 2018’s Casual Acquaintances, officially arrives October 25th. Tickets for all the band’s tour dates are on sale now and can be found here.

The Growlers 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
10/31-11/02 – Hollywood, CA @ Beach Goth Halloween
02/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Große Freiheit 36
02/06 – Dresden, DE @ Reithalle
02/07 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
02/08 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
02/10 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
02/11 – Zurich, CH @ Kraufleuten
02/12 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia
02/13 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
02/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Gisbon
02/17 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
02/18 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
02/19 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef
02/21 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
02/22 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
02/23 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
02/25 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
03/06 – San Diego, CA @ Soma
03/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ M3F
03/08 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
03/09 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
03/11 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre
03/12 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre
03/14 – Reno, NV @ Cargo
03/16 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
03/18 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater
03/19 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
03/20 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
03/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Revisit Natural Affair single “Foghorn Town”:

