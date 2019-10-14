The Growlers announce 2020 US tour

The Growlers, photo by David Brendan Hall

The Growlers return later this month with their new album, Natural Affair. In support, the California garage rockers have announced an early 2020 US tour.

Set for the month of March following their European trek, these new dates include concerts in San Francisco, El Paso, Reno, and Salt Lake City. Also scheduled are two-night stints in both Santa Cruz and Boulder, as well as an appearance at Phoenix’s M3F alongside Bon Iver and Local Natives.



Natural Affair, the follow-up to 2018’s Casual Acquaintances, officially arrives October 25th. Tickets for all the band’s tour dates are on sale now and can be found here.

The Growlers 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

10/31-11/02 – Hollywood, CA @ Beach Goth Halloween

02/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Große Freiheit 36

02/06 – Dresden, DE @ Reithalle

02/07 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

02/08 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

02/10 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

02/11 – Zurich, CH @ Kraufleuten

02/12 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia

02/13 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

02/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Gisbon

02/17 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

02/18 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

02/19 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef

02/21 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

02/22 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

02/23 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

02/25 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

03/06 – San Diego, CA @ Soma

03/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ M3F

03/08 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

03/09 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

03/11 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre

03/12 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre

03/14 – Reno, NV @ Cargo

03/16 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

03/18 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater

03/19 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

03/20 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

03/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Revisit Natural Affair single “Foghorn Town”: