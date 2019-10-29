The Mandalorian looks even more incredible in new trailer: Watch

Word on the spaceway is that Disney is being incredibly coy with The Mandalorian. To avoid any leaks, they’re apparently not issuing media early review screeners of the first episode, which is said to contain a major, “dramatic spoiler for the Star Wars universe.” Still, even if the Mouse House is keeping the full thing close to the beskar’gam, they’re still teasing the highly anticipated Disney+ series with a full new trailer.

If the first teaser made good on showrunner Jon Favreau’s promise of Mad Max meets Star Wars, this new preview hints the series could be the best thing we’ve seen in the galaxy far, far away all decade. While the first trailer was all about mood, we get a little more feel for Pedro Pascal’s title character beyond “badass” in this one — though most if it comes from Werner Herzog’s voiceover. We also get to finally hear The Mandalorian’s voice, if only for one two words; as Herzog tells him of some vague “they” waiting for him, the titular antihero replies, “Yeah? Good.”



Check out the new Mandalorian trailer below.

The full Mandalorian cast includes Nick Nolte, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Gina Carano, and Omid Abtahi. Favreau serves as head writer and executive producer, while direction of Season 1’s eight episodes was handled by Dave Filoni, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow. Waititi also voices a droid named IG-11. Filoni, Famuyiwa, and Chris Yost have screenwriting credits.

The Mandalorian hits Disney+ on the streaming service’s November 12th launch date. Filming for Season 2 has already begun.

Star Wars fans have plenty more to look forward to in the coming years. Ewan McGregor is reprising his Obi-Wan Kenobi role for his own headlining series, while Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk will be back as Cassian Andor and K-2SO for a Rogue One prequel. More immediately, the final entry in the Skywalker Saga, The Rise of Skywalker, opens in theaters on December 20th. Marvel’s new Chief Creative Office Kevin Feige is also said to be working on a new trilogy, as are Game of Thrones show runners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff and Last Jedi director Rian Johnson.