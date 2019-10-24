The National perform “Where Is Her Head” on Kimmel: Watch

Though originating from Ohio, The National are a New York institution. So with Jimmy Kimmel Live! recording in Brooklyn this week, it was fitting for the band to make an appearance on the late night program. Stopping by the Brooklyn Academy of Music on Wednesday night, the band supported their latest album, I Am Easy to Find, with a performance of the driving track “Where Is Her Head”.

It was an interesting song choice, considering singer Matt Berninger didn’t say a word for the first two minutes. Instead, he did his typical frantic stage pacing behind the Dessner brothers and singers Eve Owen, Mina Tindle, and Kate Stables (aka This is the Kit). On the other hand, that made the performance very much a showcase for the band as a whole, as you can see in the replay below.



The National have a good amount of tour dates mapped out for the next few months, and you can grab tickets here. They also have a live triple-cassette special release called Juicy Sonic Magic coming for Record Store Day’s Black Friday event. After that, however, the band might be quieting down for a bit while Berninger prepares to release his solo debut, Serpentine Prison.