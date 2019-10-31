The Unexpected Influence of Ozzy Osbourne

The Opus: Blizzard of Ozz, photo by David Brendan Hall

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Purchase Ozzy’s Top Tracks | Stream via Apple Music | Spotify | Amazon

The Opus is in the thick of the Blizzard now.

Tracing the influence of Ozzy Osbourne leads to some strange and wonderful places — far beyond the confines of hard rock. From sports arenas to new hip-hop anthems, the Prince of Darkness has a reach that knows no limits.

(Buy: Tickets to Ozzy Osbourne’s Upcoming Shows)

Host Andy Bothwell continues his journey through 1980’s Blizzard of Ozz, but he’s not alone. Today, he’s joined by a motley crew that includes guitar god Zakk Wylde, musician Steve Brodsky (formerly of Converge), Portland Mercury writer Robert Ham, and, yes, Minor League Baseball executive Fillup Guiry.

Together, they discuss how Blizzard of Ozz was a gateway drug into metal, how all great grunge musicians were 16 when it dropped, and how it wound up on the mixing boards for the likes of Post Malone, Trick Daddy, and Lil Jon.

Once again, throw up them horns and listen below.

Next year marks the 40th anniversary of Ozzy Osbourne’s groundbreaking debut album, Blizzard of Oz. To celebrate, you can preview or stream music from Ozzy Osbourne here. Bonus: We’re also giving away his new career-spanning vinyl box set, See You on the Other Side.

Follow us on Facebook | Podchaser