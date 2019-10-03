Let’s Be Real, Everybody Loves Willie Nelson

The Opus - The Wonderful World of Willie

The Opus is moseying on outta Texas.



Wild horses, weed at the White House, the war in Iraq, and the weird web that ties the world of Willie Nelson’s Red Headed Stranger together. The record that gave Willie his stardom has continued to shape and change the world long after its release.

At a time when the world seems to be pulling itself apart, Willie Nelson continues to be a tie that binds—even the most disparate elements. In the Season 4 finale of The Opus, we take a walk in Willie’s boots, and bask in the glorious world he has created since Red Headed Stranger.

Host Andy Bothwell, joined by Nathanial Rateliff of Nathanial Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Jack Torrey of The Cactus Blossoms, Carla Bozulich of The Geraldine Fibbers, and Dan Solomon of Texas Monthly Magazine, takes you inside Willie’s world, and shows you just how singular it is.

Next year marks the 45th anniversary of Willie Nelson’s breakthrough country outlaw album, Red Headed Stranger. To celebrate, you can preview or stream music from Willie Nelson here. Bonus: We’re giving away a 14-LP Willie Nelson vinyl prize pack!

