The Regrettes and Dylan Minnette celebrate the season with new song “Holiday-ish”: Stream

The Regrettes and Dylan Minnette

Though we’ve still yet to dress up for Halloween, the holiday season has already begun and The Regrettes are the first in line to celebrate. The pop punk band has just shared “Holiday-ish”, a tongue-in-cheek Christmastime ballad featuring 13 Reasons Why actor Dylan Minnette. Stream it below.

The Regrettes’ frontwoman Lydia Night co-wrote “Holiday-ish” with her boyfriend, Minnette, as a voice memo at home and then decided to flesh it out into a studio single. While it’s out available digitally, the track will get a physical release as 7-inch vinyl on for Record Store Day Black Friday via Warner Records. Side A is the studio recording of the track whereas the B-side is the early demo version.



Musically, “Holiday-ish” stays true to its name by employing classic holiday hit notes without going full-blown Christmas. There’s sleigh bell ringing, distant whistling, and quiet saxophone accents. In other words, it’s a stripped-back power-pop take on the usual holiday duet. Since we’re talking holiday traditions, Minnette takes the role of Christmas radio favorite Michael Bublé, all baritone delivery and winking duet charm. Grab your tackiest holiday sweater and give it a listen below.

The holiday song helps wrap up a big year for The Regrettes. The band released their sophomore album, How Do You Love?, over the summer and made a few televised performances while supporting it. They also have an EU tour coming up, and you can get tickets here.