The Who soar on new song “All This Music Must Fade”: Stream

It took over a decade, but it’s finally happening: The Who are releasing a new album next month. In anticipation, the rock legends are sharing a new single today called “All This Music Must Fade”.

Following the direct, politically-charged “Ball & Chain”, this fresh cut sees the English outfit taking a more tongue-in-cheek approach. “I don’t care/ I know you’re gonna hate this song!” frontman Roger Daltrey opens, his presence irrefutable and words seemingly defeatist in tone.



In a statement, Pete Townshend explained that the track is “dedicated to every artist who has ever been accused of ripping off someone else’s song.” (And there are plenty.) He added, “Seriously? Our musical palette is limited enough in the 21st century without some dork claiming to have invented a common chord scheme.”

Hear “All This Music Must Fade” below.

The Who’s new album, simply titled Who, lands in stores on December 6th through Interscope Records. In support, they’re currently on the latest leg of their “Moving On! Tour”. Considering Daltrey predicts his voice will be gone within the next couple of years, fans will want to grab their concert tickets here.

The Who’s rich, full catalog was recently the subject of Consequence Podcast Network’s Discography series. Revisit the first episode below.

