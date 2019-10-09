Bat For Lashes on the Power of Meditation

Bat for Lashes on This Must Be the Gig

Since her 2006 debut Fur & Gold, Bat For Lashes (AKA Natasha Khan) has established herself as one of the most passionate, expressive writers and performers. The London-born art pop artist has delivered record after record of cinematic beauty. Khan’s most recent album is the sublime Lost Girls, an album indebted to the bliss of Bananarama and Cyndi Lauper as well as the grand scope of composer John Williams.

This week, Bat For Lashes calls in to discuss the complications of character-driven songwriting, her experiences teaching meditation to newly released prisoners, opening for Radiohead and Coldplay, and so much more.

