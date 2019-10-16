POND and Farao on First Concerts, Raunchy Dreams, and the Importance of Collaboration

This Must Be the Gig with POND and FARAO

The latest episode includes conversations with two artists from very different parts of the world. First up, host Lior Phillips chats with Nick Allbrook of Australian outfit POND. The psych rocker dishes about his time in Tame Impala, the importance of building a music scene on friendship and collaboration, and how he was influenced by David Byrne and Primal Scream. After that, we check in with Norwegian-born, Berlin-based indie pop artist Farao, who jokes about her type A personality and explains the raunchy dream about a jazz icon that inspired her project name.

