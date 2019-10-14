Thom Yorke announces 2020 tour dates

Thom Yorke, photo by Autumn Andel

Thom Yorke has extended his ongoing solo tour into 2020 with new dates in both the US and Europe.

The Radiohead frontman, who is currently touring the western portion of the US, will return next April for additional shows in Washington, DC, New York City, Chicago, St. Paul, and Denver. Given the timing of the tour and its proximity to Coachella, it certainly looks like Yorke will add an additional date in Indio in the weeks ahead.



Further dates are scheduled in the UK and Europe beginning in June, including appearances at Poland’s Open’er Festival and Denmark’s Roskilde Festival.

As has been the case at past shows, Yorke will perform material spanning his solo catalog, including his latest LP Anima. He’ll be accompanied by longtime Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri.

See Yorke’s full tour schedule below, and grab tickets to all of his upcoming dates here. The new dates go on sale beginning October 18th.

Thom Yorke 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

10/18 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/20 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

10/22 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10/25 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

10/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

03/28 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

03/30 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

04/04 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

04/08 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

06/19 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC

06/20 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Warehouse

06/23 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

06/24 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

07/01 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/02-04 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

07/09 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo del Galoppo di San Siro

07/11 – Trencin, SL @ Pohoda Festival

07/12 – Prague, CZ @ Karlin Hall

07/13 – Berlin, DE @ RMax-Schmeling-Halle