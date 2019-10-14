Thom Yorke announces 2020 tour dates

Thom Yorke has extended his ongoing solo tour into 2020 with new dates in both the US and Europe.
The Radiohead frontman, who is currently touring the western portion of the US, will return next April for additional shows in Washington, DC, New York City, Chicago, St. Paul, and Denver. Given the timing of the tour and its proximity to Coachella, it certainly looks like Yorke will add an additional date in Indio in the weeks ahead.
Further dates are scheduled in the UK and Europe beginning in June, including appearances at Poland’s Open’er Festival and Denmark’s Roskilde Festival.
As has been the case at past shows, Yorke will perform material spanning his solo catalog, including his latest LP Anima. He’ll be accompanied by longtime Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri.
See Yorke’s full tour schedule below, and grab tickets to all of his upcoming dates here. The new dates go on sale beginning October 18th.
Thom Yorke 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
10/18 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/20 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum
10/22 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
10/25 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
10/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea
10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
03/28 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
03/30 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
04/04 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
04/08 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
06/19 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC
06/20 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Warehouse
06/23 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
06/24 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
07/01 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/02-04 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
07/09 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo del Galoppo di San Siro
07/11 – Trencin, SL @ Pohoda Festival
07/12 – Prague, CZ @ Karlin Hall
07/13 – Berlin, DE @ RMax-Schmeling-Halle