Thom Yorke: “I’ve blown [my] chance” at knighthood

Thom Yorke on Colbert

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke took a brief pause from his ongoing North American tour to appear on Tuesday night’s edition of Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Unfortunately, those hoping to see Yorke perform live were out of luck; instead, Yorke’s appearance consisted exclusively of an interview with Colbert. Even still, it proved to be a rather fascinating conversation between two masters of their respective crafts.

Yorke and Colbert spoke extensively about the political overtones of Radiohead’s music and how they’ve often been reflective of the times. “How does it feel to be right,” Colbert asked the band’s frontman. “I guess I wasn’t thinking about the future, I guess I was looking at what was happening at the time,” Yorke responded. “It’s more overt now. When we wrote the album Hail to the Thief, that seemed pretty bad—that period of time when Bush Jr. got in. And now we’re here.”



The two then spoke extensively about the current political climate in both the US and UK. “You at least have a chance to push him off the cliff — metaphorically. We’re tied to these guys, they’re going to take us off the cliff with them,” Yorke commented. But he quipped, “It’s not my fault!”

Yorke also admitted that his outspoken comments about Brexit likely cost him any hope of receiving knighthood. “When our current glorious leader got in, I put in an offensive enough message to, uh—yeah, I’ve got no chance now.”

Elsewhere, Yorke discussed his latest solo album, Anima, the companion short film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, and the concept of dreaming. He also revealed his favorite R.E.M. song: “So Central Rain”.

Watch their full chat below